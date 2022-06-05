Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Elaine Rice guided Northern Ireland to an eighth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

There's a mixture of youth and experience in the 12-women NI Netball Warriors squad to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Seven players will make their CWG debuts with the Warriors facing world champions New Zealand on the opening night of competition.

"To select 12 from 28 was really difficult," said coach Elaine Rice.

"We have a brilliant bunch of U21s coming through so to select the squad was challenging."

She added: "Some of the squad may be new to the Commonwealth Games but the likes of Olivia McDonald and Jenna Bowman have had a number of caps but weren't about four years ago.

"Ciara Crosbie has been to a World Cup, they are players that have experience and I have coached them all before and they have played under other coaches at Northern Ireland as well, then we have four younger girls in different areas of the court so that is great too.

"The Super League players have four more years experience this time, they really are a depth of experience, four years ago Michelle Magee hadn't played Super League but now she has a lot of court time there."

Caroline O'Hanlon, who also plays GAA for Armagh, helped Manchester Thunder to victory in the Superleague Grand Final on Sunday.

As well as New Zealand the Warriors are in the same group as defending champions and hosts England, Malawi, Uganda and Trinidad and Tobago.

Netball NI Warriors squad for Commonwealth Games

Shooters

Jenna Bowman

Ciara Crosbie

Emma Magee

Georgie McGrath

Centre Court

Caroline O'Hanlon

Michelle Drayne

Niamh Cooper

Frances Keenan

Circle Defence

Fionnuala Toner

Michelle Magee

Olivia McDonald

Maria McCann