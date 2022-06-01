Rhys McClenaghan: Gymnast disappointed with Commonwealth Games exclusion

Communities minister Deirdre Hargey has held an "open and productive" with the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) over the decision to stop three Northern Ireland gymnasts competing at the Commonwealth Games this summer.

The decision to bar Rhys McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer from the Games has been heavily criticised.

"We hope to find a resolution sooner rather than later," said Hargey.

But she said there is "no guarantee" the decision will be reversed.

The FIG informed McClenaghan, Montgomery and McAteer on Thursday that they would not be allowed to compete for Northern Ireland due to the fact they had represented Ireland in international competitions such as the Olympics and World Championships.

The decision, which contravenes the Good Friday Agreement that ultimately ended the Troubles conflict in Northern Ireland, has been criticised by politicians and athletes alike.

McClenaghan won pommel horse gold for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Games in Australia while McAteer also competed four years ago.

Gymnasts have to come first

Hargey, the Northern Ireland Executive's communities minister, said the meeting between the FIG, Irish and British Gymnastics and Sport NI had been "productive".

"I think the focus from everyone around that table is that it is in the interests of the gymnasts that we want to find a resolution," she said.

"I think it was an open and productive meeting with the Federation and I think they want to work with us.

"They will be awaiting more information and detail that we can send over and we are working at pace to ensure we can provide that information and to see if we can find that resolution.

"Everyone was resolute that the interest of the gymnasts have to be first in this, and I think we were all committed to doing that and to try and find a way forward as soon as possible."

Rhys McClenaghan won a gold medal while competing for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Hargey added "we are working at pace" and that if progress is made an announcement could be made "in the short time ahead".

"We will do everything that we can to ensure that they can partake in the Commonwealth Games. I think it has unified everyone across these islands in terms of them taking part in the Games.

"We think the Federation was open to the case that we were making and they are going to facilitate that being looked at in terms of the committee that looks at these matters.

"As much for the interests of the gymnasts to give them time to prepare, ensure there is a line drew under it and they can focus on the Games in the time ahead."