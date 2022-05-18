Nathan McCabe and Matt Rolston will be part of the NI Para-sports team at the Commonwealth Games

Team NI will send its biggest ever representation of Para-Sports athletes to the Commonwealth Games when the multi-sports event begins at the end of July in Birmingham.

Eleven athletes will travel to the West Midlands in search of medals.

Wheelchair basketball makes its debut at the games, Team NI having booked their spot by beating hosts Scotland in overtime at the European qualifier.

Nathan McCabe was the hero for Team NI sinking the winning basket.

The 18-year-old, whose mother Mary is a double Paralympic medallist, didn't even know his basket had won the game to send the team to the Commonwealth Games.

"It was an amazing feeling but to be honest I didn't realise, I thought you had to win by two clear points, I thought we needed another point, I got the rebound of a shot from James (MacSorley) and I thought we still had to go at it but we when they said 'game over' it just all just came at once and I was overwhelmed by emotion and it was one of the best feelings I ever had."

McCabe is joined on the 3x3 Men's Wheelchair Basketball team by MacSorley, the Belfast man who plays professionally in Spain for Bidaideak Bilbao has won world championships with Great Britain at U23 and Senior level, plus added a bronze medal at last summer's Tokyo Paralympics.

Con Nagle and Matt Rolston make up the strong Team NI quartet.

Kyle Duncan with NI triathlete Oliver Gunning

Three para-triathletes will compete for Team NI at the games, the McComb twins Chole and Judith, and Oliver Gunning.

"We got into triathlon by accident," explained Chloe.

"We were part of the para rowing team for Ireland but that fell through a little bit, we went to a Team Ireland expo event bumped into the triathlon guys and they asked us could we swim, cycle and run, we said a little bit he said there is a training day in Belfast next week why don't you come along and that was pretty much it."

Seventeen-year-old Oliver Gunning has had 28 operations after being diagnosed with Congenital Glaucoma at and early age. He was told he would never lead a normal life or be able to do competitive sport.

"It is amazing the amount of para-athletes we have this year and I can't wait to see who we all do."

"I was ruled out of doing any combat sports and it took me a while to get into guided running and then I got interested in triathlon."

Conal Heatley, Business and Operations Manager at Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland commented, "Team NI is proud to have such a strong representation across a range of para-sports and we're delighted to welcome athletes with disabilities into an inclusive team which represents all of the people of Northern Ireland, this wouldn't be possible without the support of our partners at Sport NI and the National Lottery."

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist Bethany Firth, Barry McClements and Siomha Brady will compete in the pool.

Mark Millar will race in the T54 marathon.