Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Aidan Walsh won Olympic bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last summer

Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh will lead Team Northern Ireland's hopes for boxing medals at this summer's Commonwealth Games.

Team NI will send 13 boxers to Birmingham, including Walsh's sibling and fellow Tokyo Olympian Michaela.

Carly McNaul, who won silver alongside Aidan and Michaela on the Gold Coast four years ago, is also selected.

Boxing is Team NI's most successful Commonwealth Games sport with 61 medals.

Performance Lead John Conlan is confident that the squad can add to that tally this summer.

"There are 13 boxers on the squad - eight men, five women - and all boxers are capable of medalling, colour yet to be decided," stated Conlan.

"It's good to get the squad in early enough to get them training together and get a solid platform of training going."

As well as the experience in the squad, Conlan is looking forward to the up-and-coming fighters going to Birmingham.

"Dylan Eagleson and Clepson dos Santos are two very young boxers who have earned their right to go to name but a few, it's an exciting time and I can't wait to see what these boxers will do."

In preparation for the Games, the squad will take part in the Eindhoven Box Cup in June before teams from Australia, India, New Zealand, GB and Canada will attend a training camp in Belfast.

Team Northern Ireland 2022 Commonwealth Games boxing squad

Nicole Clyde, Carly McNaul, Clepson dos Santos, Dylan Eagleson, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Amy Broadhurst, John Paul Hale, Eugeen McKeever, Eireann Nugent, Aidan Walsh, Jake Tucker, Damien Sullivan.