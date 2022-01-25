Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Brownlee, Taylor-Brown and Yee won Olympic gold in the mixed relay triathlon event at Tokyo 2020

Olympic triathlon mixed relay gold medallists Alex Yee, Jonny Brownlee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, will compete for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Alongside fellow triathlete Sophie Coldwell, they are the first athletes named for the Birmingham Games.

Brownlee had suggested he would focus on other events, saying he wanted "new challenges" after the Tokyo Olympics.

"I had a change of heart after the relay in Tokyo and I am really pleased and surprised to be selected," he said.

Brownlee, 31, won Commonwealth gold in the mixed relay in Glasgow in 2014 to add to his silver medal in the individual competition. In 2018, he won silver in the relay in Gold Coast alongside his brother, twice Olympic champion Alistair.

Yee, 23, who will be competing in his first Commonwealth Games, won the men's silver medal in Tokyo on his Olympic debut.

"I'm delighted to be selected," he said. "Birmingham was always a target of mine and I can't wait to compete in a major championship at home. I know the crowd will be brilliant and give us a real advantage."

Taylor-Brown will also be making her Commonwealth debut, having won silver in the individual triathlon in Tokyo and gold in the world championships in 2020.

"When I watched the London Olympics and how the crowd really got behind everyone, I thought it was quite sad that that may never happen again in my lifetime," she said.

"To be able to be at a home Games for the Commonwealth Games is quite incredible and something you'll cherish and relish in, as the crowds will really get behind you."

Coldwell, 26, competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, finishing sixth in the women's event.

The Games, which run from 28 July to 8 August, are currently set to be held in front of full stadiums and arenas. The men's and women's triathlon races take place at Sutton Park on 29 July.