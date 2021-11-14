New Zealand's Suzie Bates, South Africa's Dane van Niekerk and England's Natalie Sciver will be among the world cricket stars on show at the Commonwealth Games

All matches played at Edgbaston, and hold Twenty20 international status

Group A: Australia, Barbados, India, Pakistan Group B: England, New Zealand, South Africa, Qualifier

July

29 Australia v India (11:00 BST)

29 Barbados v Pakistan (d/n) (18:00 BST)

30 New Zealand v South Africa (11:00 BST)

30 England v Qualifier (d/n) (18:00 BST)

31 India v Pakistan (11:00 BST)

31 Australia v Barbados (d/n) (18:00 BST)

August

2 England v South Africa (11:00 BST)

2 New Zealand v Qualifier (d/n) (18:00 BST)

3 Australia v Pakistan (11:00 BST)

3 Barbados v India (18:00 BST)

4 South Africa v Qualifier (11:00 BST)

4 England v New Zealand (d/n) (18:00 BST)

6 First semi-final (11:00 BST)

6 Second semi-final (d/n) (18:00 BST)

7 Bronze medal match (10:00 BST)

7 Gold medal match (d/n) (17:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Qualification was determined by Women's T20 international rankings, with England qualifying automatically as hosts. With West Indies ineligible to compete, and a regional qualification event cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Barbados qualified as defending champions in the Caribbean domestic T20 tournament.