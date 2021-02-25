Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Ama Agbeze (right) and her England netball team beat Jamaica in the semi-finals before stunning Australia in the final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will have a 'super Sunday' on 7 August celebrating women's sport with three major finals.

The medal matches for women's hockey, 20-over cricket and netball will all take place as part of 11 medal sessions in one day.

Ama Agbeze, who captained England to netball gold in 2018, said: "It's a great boost for female sport.

"It's great that the schedule has been accommodating and to get it sorted this way."

Agbeze, who joined the Games board earlier this month, added: "It's highlighting women and it's basically a whole day to celebrate women's sport."

There will be a further nine events that will conclude a week earlier on Sunday 31 July, with the schedule designed to fit around the final of the women's football European Championship which kicks off at 17:00 BST that day.

In total, there will be 283 medal events across 11 days of competition, with the Games in Birmingham set to start on 28 July.

Meanwhile, Ian Reid, chief executive officer for Birmingham 2022, is confident the Games will be able to go ahead with full capacity venues.

He said: "The general environment looks a lot more positive with the publication of the government roadmap [out of the coronavirus lockdown].

"Of course it would be remiss of us if we weren't also looking at various scenarios and all the appropriate plans in place to make sure this is a safe environment.

"But we're really confident that we'll get back, that we'll have full stadiums.

"We'll start selling tickets later in the summer and we'll feel positive if at that point stadiums are starting to fill up in other events."