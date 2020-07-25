Last updated on .From the section Commonwealth Games

Dame Louise Martin (third left, back row) at the launch of the Birmingham 2022 countdown

Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin has stepped down from the Birmingham 2022 board amid concerns over a lack of diversity.

The Games' organising committee has been criticised for having an almost entirely white executive management team and board.

Local politicians wanted more black and ethic minority members to better reflect Birmingham's ethnic diversity.

Barbados-based Sandra Osborne QC will take Martin's place on the CGF board.

Osborne, president of Barbados' Olympic and Commonwealth Games associations, sits on the CGF executive board as its legal adviser and chairs its governance and integrity committee.

A sports lawyer, she also chairs the International Tennis Federation's ethics commission.

"The CGF is proud that our organisation reflects the diversity of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and that we have a person of Sandra's calibre to actively contribute on the Birmingham 2022 Board," a CGF statement said.

"The CGF supports the renewed commitment of the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee to ensure that its governance and management fully reflects the diversity of the city and region.

"Dame Louise will continue to play an active role in the supporting preparations for the staging of Birmingham 2022."

There had not been any specific calls for Martin to step down, but it is understood she had been considering doing so for several months as a means of helping to improve representation on the board.

She is currently the only Birmingham 2022 director to have offered to resign, but her decision could put added pressure on others to follow suit.