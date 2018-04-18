BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Gran welcome for Gold Coast hero McNaul
Gran welcome for Gold Coast hero McNaul
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Flyweight silver medallist Carly McNaul is welcomed home by members of her family after travelling home from the Gold Coast Games in Australia.
McNaul returned home to Belfast with a Commonwealth medal after she had endured a difficult build-up to the Games, which included having to give up her job.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired