Gran welcome for Gold Coast hero McNaul

Flyweight silver medallist Carly McNaul is welcomed home by members of her family after travelling home from the Gold Coast Games in Australia.

McNaul returned home to Belfast with a Commonwealth medal after she had endured a difficult build-up to the Games, which included having to give up her job.

