BBC Sport - Belfast homecoming for NI's Commonwealth Games stars
Belfast homecoming for NI's Commonwealth stars
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and the rest of the Northern Ireland team return to Belfast after a successful Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Teenage gymnast McClenaghan and Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh, who won silver, outlined their experiences on the Gold Coast.
Northern Ireland's tally of 12 medals is the best in a Commonwealth Games held outside the United Kingdom.
