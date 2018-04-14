Commonwealth Games: England's Syerus Eslami takes wrestling bronze

Syerus Eslami
Syerus Eslami won England's 114th medal of the Games on the Gold Coast
2018 Commonwealth Games
Venue: Gold Coast, Australia Dates: 4-15 April
England's Syerus Eslami secured a wrestling bronze medal in the men's -86kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 22-year-old beat David Conteh of Sierra Leone by technical superiority, without dropping a point.

Eslami had knocked out Kenyan Mark Inguyesi and New Zealand's Toby Fitzpatrick, before losing to Nigeria's Melvin Bibo in the semi-final.

Bibo eventually claimed silver, with Pakistan's Muhammad Inam taking gold.

