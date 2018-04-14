BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh stunned by split decision defeat
Walsh stunned by split decision defeat
Commonwealth Games
Northern Ireland boxer Michaela Walsh loses the 57kg final to Australia's Skye Nicholson on a split decision at the Commonwealth Games.
