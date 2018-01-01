Commonwealth Games: Women's Weightlifting - Women's 90+kg
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Final
|Rank
|Country
|Name
|Snatch Score (kg)
|Clean and Jerk Score (kg)
|Total Score (kg)
|1
|SAM
|Feagaiga Stowers
|113
|140
|253
|2
|NRU
|Charisma Amoe-Tarrant
|101
|142
|243
|3
|ENG
|Emily Campbell
|103
|139
|242
|4
|AUS
|Deb Lovely-Acason
|101
|125
|226
|5
|CKI
|Luisa Peters
|100
|125
|225
|6
|IND
|Purnima Pandey
|94
|118
|212
|7
|MRI
|Shalinee Valaydon
|95
|110
|205
|NZ
|Laurel Hubbard
|120
|-
|DNF