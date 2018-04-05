BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Aimee Willmott beats Hannah Miley to women's 400m individual medley gold
Willmott stuns Miley to win dramatic 400m IM gold
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Aimee Willmott wins women's 400m IM swimming gold, beating Scottish favourite Hannah Miley into second place at Gold Coast 2018.
