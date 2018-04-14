Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018
-
- From the section Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport guides you through the final day of action in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
- BBC Sport's live coverage: Times and channels
- Full Games schedule & results
- Medals by countries and sports
All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.
Sunday, 15 April - day 11
|Medal events: 17
|Top home nations contenders
|21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathon
|Simon Lawson (England), Callum Hall (England), John Smith (England)
|21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathon
|Samantha Kinghorn (Scotland), Jade Jones-Hall (England), Nicole Emerson (England)
|22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathon
|Alyson Dixon (England) Sonia Samuels (England) Caryl Jones (Wales) Elinor Kirk (Wales)
|23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathon
|Callum Hawkins (Scotland) Lee Merrien (Guernsey) Paul Pollock (NI) Kevin Seaward (NI) Robbie Simpson (Scotland) Andrew Davies (Wales) Josh Griffiths (Wales)
|00:01 -TBC Badminton - men's singles
|00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's singles
|00:01 - TBC Badminton - men's doubles
|Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England)
|00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's doubles
|Lauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England)
|00:01 - TBC Badminton - mixed doubles
|Chris & Gabby Adcock (England) v Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith (England)
|01:15 Table tennis - mixed doubles
|Liam Pitchford & Tin-Tin Ho (England)
|02:30 Basketball - men's final
|Scotland (bronze medal)
|03:00 Squash - women's doubles
|Laura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry (England)
|03:20 Table tennis - men's singles
|04:00 Squash - men's doubles
|Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller (England)
|04:02 Netball - final
|England
|05:42 Rugby sevens - women
|England
|06:04 Rugby sevens - men
|England
KEY ACTION:
00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband and wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and will face England team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith
01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho will attempt to go one better than their silver four years ago.
03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. He faces Nigeria's Quadri Aruna.
04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England have broken up the Antipodean duopoly and will face reigning champions Australia.
05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.
06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.