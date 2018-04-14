Commonwealth Games: Day-by-day guide to Gold Coast 2018

BBC Sport guides you through the final day of action in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

All times are scheduled start times in BST and are subject to change.

Sunday, 15 April - day 11

Medal events: 17 Top home nations contenders 21:10 (Sat) Athletics - men's T54 marathon Simon Lawson (England), Callum Hall (England), John Smith (England) 21:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's T54 marathon Samantha Kinghorn (Scotland), Jade Jones-Hall (England), Nicole Emerson (England) 22:10 (Sat) Athletics - women's marathon Alyson Dixon (England) Sonia Samuels (England) Caryl Jones (Wales) Elinor Kirk (Wales) 23:15 (Sat) Athletics - men's marathon Callum Hawkins (Scotland) Lee Merrien (Guernsey) Paul Pollock (NI) Kevin Seaward (NI) Robbie Simpson (Scotland) Andrew Davies (Wales) Josh Griffiths (Wales) 00:01 -TBC Badminton - men's singles 00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's singles 00:01 - TBC Badminton - men's doubles Marcus Ellis & Chris Langridge (England) 00:01 - TBC Badminton - women's doubles Lauren Smith & Sarah Walker (England) 00:01 - TBC Badminton - mixed doubles Chris & Gabby Adcock (England) v Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith (England) 01:15 Table tennis - mixed doubles Liam Pitchford & Tin-Tin Ho (England) 02:30 Basketball - men's final Scotland (bronze medal) 03:00 Squash - women's doubles Laura Massaro & Sarah-Jane Perry (England) 03:20 Table tennis - men's singles 04:00 Squash - men's doubles Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller (England) 04:02 Netball - final England 05:42 Rugby sevens - women England 06:04 Rugby sevens - men England

KEY ACTION:

00:01 Badminton - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Husband and wife Chris and Gabby Adcock are the defending champions and will face England team-mates Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith

01:15: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold-medal match. Liam Pickford and Tin-Tin Ho will attempt to go one better than their silver four years ago.

03:20: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match. Singapore are historically the Commonwealth's pre-eminent table tennis nation, and Gao Ning is their leading man with seven medals at the Games, although he will try and win a first singles title on the Gold Coast. He faces Nigeria's Quadri Aruna.

04:02: Netball final. All five previous Commonwealth Games netball finals have been between Australia and New Zealand but England have broken up the Antipodean duopoly and will face reigning champions Australia.

05:42: Rugby sevens - women's gold-medal match. Reigning Olympic champions Australia are the standout favourites for the gold medal, having made history in January when they won a World Series tournament without conceding a single point. Neighbours and reigning world champions New Zealand could meet them in the final, although Olympic bronze medallists Canada are another threat.

06:04: Rugby sevens - men's gold-medal match. Eleven days of action on the Gold Coast will conclude with what promises to be a fitting finale. Reigning Commonwealth champions South Africa have been in good form in the World Series this season, world champions New Zealand have a point to prove after bombing at the last Olympics, Fiji are reigning Olympic champions, and England followed up helping Great Britain earn silver in Rio by coming second again in last season's World Series.