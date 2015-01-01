BBC Sport - Usain Bolt dances to Proclaimers and gets Glasgow 2014 jumping
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Usain Bolt entertains the crowd before and after winning the 4x100m relay with Jamaica on Saturday night at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
The Jamaican danced along to the crowd's rendition of the Proclaimers hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) before donning a tartan bonnet and signing autographs for the delighted Hampden Park fans.
