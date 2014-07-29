BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Aaron Heading wins silver in men's Trap

Heading wins silver in men's Trap

England's Aaron Heading takes silver in the Commonwealth Games men's shooting trap title after losing in the final to Australia's Adam Vella at the Barry Budden Shooting Centre.

Heading was hoping to defend his title from four years ago but Vella proved too strong.

India's Manavjit Sandhu claimed bronze in a sudden-death shoot off with Australia's Michael Diamond.

