BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Aaron Heading wins silver in men's Trap
Heading wins silver in men's Trap
- From the section Commonwealth Games
England's Aaron Heading takes silver in the Commonwealth Games men's shooting trap title after losing in the final to Australia's Adam Vella at the Barry Budden Shooting Centre.
Heading was hoping to defend his title from four years ago but Vella proved too strong.
India's Manavjit Sandhu claimed bronze in a sudden-death shoot off with Australia's Michael Diamond.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired