Glasgow 2014: Will Sharman and Laura Samuel win silver medals

England's Will Sharman was pipped to Commonwealth Games gold in the 110m hurdles by four hundredths of a second.

The 29-year-old, who also came second four years ago in Delhi, clocked 13.36 seconds behind Jamaica's Andrew Riley.

Riley won in 13.32, with Shane Brathwaite from Barbados taking bronze.

England's Laura Samuel claimed silver in the triple jump - her 14.09m leap 34cm further than her previous personal best, and more than half a metre further than she had jumped this year.

The 23-year-old from Leicester is now third on the all-time British list.

Jamaica's Kimberly Williams won with a jump of 14.21m to add the Commonwealth title to the World Indoor bronze she claimed earlier this year.