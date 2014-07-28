Glasgow 2014: Libby Clegg strikes gold in T12 100m

Gold medalists Libby Clegg of Scotland and her guide Mikail Huggins

Scotland's Libby Clegg has won gold in the T12 100m at the Commonwealth Games - the host nation's first in athletics at Glasgow 2014.

Clegg, who finished second at the Paralympics in London, romped home with a season's best time of 12.20 seconds.

The visually-impaired 24-year-old and her guide Mikail Huggins were roared home by a passionate crowd at Hampden.

"The crowd and atmosphere have been brilliant and to win gold is amazing," she said.

Clegg added: "It is a bit daunting when everyone wants you to win, but I didn't feel the pressure too much."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you