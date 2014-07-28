BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: NI boxing quartet into quarter-finals

NI boxing quartet into quarter-finals

Northern Ireland boxers flyweight Ruairi Dalton, lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick, light-welter Sean Duffy and light-heavyweight Sean McGlinchy are all one win away from Commonwealth Games medals after winning contests in Glasgow on Sunday.

Dalton progressed to the flyweight quarter-finals with a unanimous win over Tanzania's Paul Mwanjwango while lightweight Fitzpatrick also overcame African opposition as he earned a split decision over Lesotho's Ohobosheane Mohlerepe.

Light-welterweight Duffy edged out Tanzania's Fabiana Pius in another close contest while the evening ended on a high for the Northern Ireland team as light-heavyweight McGlinchy earned a split decision over Jamaica's Cheavan Clarke.

Top videos

Video

NI boxing quartet into quarter-finals

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Video

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Reds lost plot in second half - Klopp

Video

Guardiola happy with 'good point' at Wolves

Video

Nuno urges Wolves to control games better

Video

Boxer quits fight after one second

  • From the section Boxing
Video

First 20 minutes broke us - Wolves captain Hill

Video

'A very comfortable victory' - Evans hits winning runs for Sussex

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'No problems' with Woodward - Mourinho

Video

'6-0 to Arsenal' Premier League predictions with actors Elba & Ameen

Video

'I love life now' - how wife's illness changed Warnock

Audio

‘This is your captain speaking’ - Sprinting star Zharnel Hughes on his quest to be a pilot

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired