Northern Ireland boxers flyweight Ruairi Dalton, lightweight Joe Fitzpatrick, light-welter Sean Duffy and light-heavyweight Sean McGlinchy are all one win away from Commonwealth Games medals after winning contests in Glasgow on Sunday.

Dalton progressed to the flyweight quarter-finals with a unanimous win over Tanzania's Paul Mwanjwango while lightweight Fitzpatrick also overcame African opposition as he earned a split decision over Lesotho's Ohobosheane Mohlerepe.

Light-welterweight Duffy edged out Tanzania's Fabiana Pius in another close contest while the evening ended on a high for the Northern Ireland team as light-heavyweight McGlinchy earned a split decision over Jamaica's Cheavan Clarke.