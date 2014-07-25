Glasgow 2014: Jersey beat Guernsey to make quarter-final

Jersey are joint top of Pool C with New Zealand after beating Guernsey

Jersey's men's triples beat their Channel Island rivals Guernsey 24-9 to make the quarter-finals of the lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games.

Guernsey won the first end 3-0 but lost the next eight to trail 12-3 midway.

Jersey's team of Greg Davis, John Lowery and Jamie MacDonald won five of the next nine ends to seal the win.

It leaves Jersey level with New Zealand at the top of qualifying pool C, while Guernsey's team of Garry Collins, Todd Priaulx and Matt Le Ber are in third.

Elsewhere, Jersey's women's four inflicted a first defeat on hosts and leaders Scotland as they won 15-7 to draw level with them in Pool C.

"We came away this morning with the objective of two wins to get us through the quarter-finals and that's what we've done so I couldn't be happier," Lowery told BBC Radio Jersey.

Their win over Guernsey added to a 19-8 victory over Norfolk Island earlier on Friday.

"We made sure we stuck in and didn't give our opposition any opportunity to get back at us," Lowery added.

"We've played four and won four and we've got to play New Zealand, so if we play well against them then we'll see what comes from the draw for the next round."