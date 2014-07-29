Glasgow 2014: Pole vaulter Sally Scott feared for career

Scott finished 10th at the 2009 European Junior Championships

Pole vaulter Sally Scott says there were times she feared her shoulder injury would end her career.

The 23-year-old was selected for England's team for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, despite a two-year struggle with the niggling injury.

"I thought at one point I wasn't going to be able to pole vault again," Scott told BBC Newcastle.

"I've had a shoulder problem, an impingement in my right shoulder which takes all the force of the pole."

Scott, who is a two-time English Under-20 champion, was given the option of surgery to help deal with the issue but decided against it, going down the rehabilitation route whilst cutting down her jumping schedule.

"I haven't done as many competitions this year; I haven't been wearing myself out.

"I've been able to do a competition, go back into a training block, keep nice, fit and strong."

The injuries took their toll in the 2013 season, with Scott unable to reach the height of four metres for the first time since 2008.

"I was jumping rubbish heights," said the former Gateshead Harrier, who managed a season best of just 3.80m, 40cm below her personal best.

Despite her return to form and fitness for the 2014 season, Scott's selection for Glasgow was in the balance.

"I was one of those on the edge of being selected. I knew I had a good chance as I was ranked highly enough in the English Athletics policy," she added.

"My coach told me I was provisionally selected, and I was like, 'what does that mean? Does that mean I'm selected?'. And he said 'yes', but I couldn't say anything.

"At that point I was so emotional, because I wanted it so much."

Scott warmed up for the Commonwealth Games with a second-placed finish in the UK Athletics Jumps & Throws Festival in Birmingham last weekend, jumping a height of 3.95m.

However, the Trafford athlete says her main ambition is to enjoy the Games.

"My first aim is to go and enjoy myself because it has been such a hard time with me for my shoulder," Scott said.

"If I were to jump a personal best or anything above my personal best, even by one centimetre, that would be amazing."

Scott will compete in the women's pole vault qualifier on Thursday, 30 July in a bid to reach Saturday's final.