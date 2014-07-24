BBC Sport - Glasgow 2014: Commonwealth Games opening highlights
Highlights: Glasgow's opening ceremony
- From the section Commonwealth Games
Watch highlights of the 2014 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony from Celtic Park in Glasgow, as Karen Dunbar and John Barrowman lead a cast of thousands in a glitzy musical opener.
There were also performances from Rod Stewart, Susan Boyle and a host of celebrities before the Queen officially declared the games open with a speech.
Thousands of athletes from 71 nations and territories took part before a 40,000-strong crowd and a global TV audience of up up to one billion people.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired