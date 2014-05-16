Glasgow 2014: Jersey name Commonwealth Games swim team

Jersey have picked two swimmers to represent the island at this summer's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ian Black and Tom Gallichan will swim for the island, under the guidance of coach Nathan Jegou.

Black, who will compete in the 50m breaststroke, was the only island swimmer to make the Delhi games in 2010 but did not progress from the heats in the 100m and 200m breaststroke.

Gallichan will swim the the 50m backstroke in his first games.