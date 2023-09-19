Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Great Britain's medal winners from day one of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championship

Great Britain's canoeists won three medals on the opening day of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.

Mallory Franklin, Kimberley Woods and Ellis Miller won gold in the women's C1 team competition with a flawless run through 18 gates in 112.45 seconds.

Adam Burgess, Ryan Westley and James Kettle took silver in the men's C1 team event behind France.

Franklin and Woods also secured bronze in the women's K1 team event.

Franklin, Woods and Miller finished in top spot in the C1 team competition ahead of Czech Republic and Slovenia respectively despite the trio competing together for the first time.

Miller came into the team as late replacement for the injured Sophie Ogilvie.

"We didn't actually have any time in the week to practice just because of how last minute me coming into the team was," Miller said.

"I definitely felt a bit of pressure - big shoes to fill with Sophie being the third boat usually. It was a really good run and I am happy with all of our performances."

Woods added: "It was just making sure we knew the water well, we knew how to paddle this course - we are all good on this course - so it worked well enough to get that gold medal."