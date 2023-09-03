Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke (left) took gold in the K1 at the 2016 Rio Olympics while Kimberley Woods has won four World Championship team golds

Britain's Joe Clarke and Kimberley Woods took silver medals in the kayak cross at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in La Seu, Spain.

Switzerland's Jan Rohrer won the men's event, with France's Anatole Delassus in third, as Clarke added to his silver in the K1 on Saturday.

Woods, who finished third in the C1 on Friday, was pipped to gold by Germany's Elena Lilik.

Germany's K1 Olympic champion, Ricarda Funk, picked up a bronze.

Clarke, 30, the reigning world champion and Rio 2016 K1 gold medallist, will be aiming to repeat those successes with his new reach-around technique when the discipline, previously known as extreme slalom, makes its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

"I had a disaster in the European Games and I've been working really hard in the break we've had in racing to nail that start and practice a new technique, which was the difference for me," Clarke said.

"Physicality is all part of kayak cross, but I'm really pleased that I was able to execute the new skills in that situation - and I was delighted with the silver."

Woods, 27, who has four World Championship gold medals in team events, added: "I'm really happy to come away with another medal, it's been a long time since I've had a World Cup event with multiple medals."

The next competition for the British team will be the World Championships, being held in London at the Lee Valley White Water Centre between 19-24 September.

That event will be the final opportunity for nations to confirm their quota places for Paris 2024.