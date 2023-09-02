Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke won Olympic gold in the K1 at the 2016 Games in Rio and is reigning world champion in extreme K1

Britain's Joe Clarke claimed a fourth Canoe Slalom World Cup medal of the season after finishing second in the men's K1 final in La Seu, Spain.

Clarke, 27, was 1.08 seconds behind Slovenia's Peter Kauzer, with the Czech Republic's Vit Prindis in third.

It was a second K1 silver in four World Cup events this season - with kayak cross gold and bronze too - for Clarke.

Britain's Lara Sugar won gold and Jonny Young silver on the final day of the Para-canoe World Cup in Paris.

Reigning Paralympic champion Sugar, 32, claimed the KL3 title at the Para-canoe World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, the previous week and followed that up with the World Cup title in Paris on Friday.

"That was a nice way to end the season," said Sugar, who is now focused on adding another Paralympic title at the 2024 Games in Paris. "This makes next year a bit more real. I need to try and qualify to get on that plane, but it definitely fuels the thirst for the Games."

Young, 39, was just 0.13 seconds off gold in the men's KL3, adding to the silver he won at the Para-canoe World Championships in Germany.

Next up for three-time world champion Clarke is the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships at Lee Valley, from 19-24 September, before the World Cup final in France in October.