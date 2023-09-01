Kimberley Woods' C1 bronze medal follows her kayak cross gold in Prague in June

Britain's Kimberley Woods won bronze in the women's C1 final on day two of the Canoe Slalom World Cup in La Seu.

The 27-year-old has claimed medals in the kayak and kayak cross recently, but her podium in Spain was her first in the canoe for nearly four years.

She crossed the line in 109.02 seconds after an impressive first split and despite being given a touch on gate 12.

Australia's Olympic champion Jess Fox took gold 1.92secs ahead and Germany's Andrea Herzog finished second.

"I think it's been a long time coming," said a delighted Woods.

"It's been four years since I've been on the podium in C1, so I'm super happy with my first race in the new boat and just getting used to it now, and on any other day, that would have been a gold medal. I'm super happy to be on the back on the podium again with the best paddlers in the world.

"When I crossed the line I thought it was a good run, but it was really hard to judge. I was really pleased to go in first and set a tough time for the others to beat.

"With the World Championships at Lee Valley just a couple of weeks away, it's a great confidence booster, being able to put a run down in the final that I'm happy with."