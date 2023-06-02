Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Britain's Joe Clarke won silver in the men's kayak at the opening Canoe Slalom World Cup in Augsburg, Germany.

The 2016 Olympic champion, 30, finished 2.98 seconds behind Italy's Giovanni de Gennaro, with Germany's Hannes Aigner in third.

Clarke went off second after finishing ninth in the semi-finals.

"I'm buzzing with that performance," he said. "It's great for the confidence to know I can deliver at that level for the rest of the season."

Clarke will attempt to win his second medal of the event in the kayak cross in Sunday's final day of the competition.