Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Mallory Franklin won gold in both the women's individual and team events at the 2017 World Championships in Pau

Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed her second bronze medal of the Canoe Slalom World Championships by finishing third in the women's C1 final on Sunday.

Franklin, an Olympic silver medallist in Tokyo last summer, came home in 117.05 seconds in Augsburg, Germany.

The 28-year-old finished more than five seconds behind gold medallist Andrea Herzog, of Germany, with Australia's Jessica Fox taking second place.

Franklin's compatriot Kimberley Woods, 26, came fourth in 117.74 seconds.

The pair, along with team-mate Sophie Ogilvie, had combined to clinch bronze for Great Britain in the women's team competition earlier in the week.

After impressive runs in the individual final, 2017 world champion Franklin and Woods sat in the gold and silver medal positions respectively with three competitors left to race but were overhauled by Herzog and Olympic champion Fox.

Britain's Adam Burgess finished eighth in the men's C1 final in 106.84 seconds as Germany's Sideris Tasiadis claimed another gold medal for the host nation, triumphing in 101.05.

Elsewhere, several British competitors secured medals at the Canoe Marathon European Championships in Silkeborg, Denmark.

Beth Gill won silver in the C1 women's race - her second of the championships, having finished second in the short race on Thursday, Sam Rees-Clark, who took bronze in the K1 short race on Thursday, won silver in the longer-distance race on Saturday.

Charlie Smith claimed men's under-23 silver on Friday. Greta Roeser, second in the K1 women's juniors on Thursday, teamed up with Nerys Hall to win bronze in Friday's K2 race.