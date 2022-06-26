Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Franklin has now won successive C1 World Cup golds

Britain's Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods both won gold on the final day of the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Ljubljana-Tacen

It is successive C1 golds for Franklin, who won in Krakow last week, while Woods produced a sensational showing in the extreme slalom.

Olympic silver medallist Franklin also won silver in the K1 on Saturday, with the World Championships next month.

"The consistency is the thing that gives me confidence," she said.

"But I still think there is another level for me to reach."

Woods, who also finished sixth in the C1 race, said: "It's been an incredibly tough start to the season, I've struggled a little with my mental health and my confidence, finding the right steps towards a good performance but not quite getting it at each race.

"But I've been incredibly proud of how I've fought through every run to finish as high as I could and I will look to take confidence from my extreme slalom, ending on a high to take into the World Championships next month."