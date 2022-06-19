Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Franklin at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won silver in the C1 event

Britain's Mallory Franklin celebrated her 28th birthday with C1 gold at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Krakow.

Franklin, who took European gold last month, came through the course in 103.31 seconds - 1.17 seconds ahead of France's Marjorie Delassus.

Franklin's team-mate Adam Burgess, 29, won bronze in the men's C1.

Burgess clocked 93.49secs to finish behind winner Nicolas Gastin of France (93.14) and Benjamin Savsek of Slovakia (93.18).

The medals follow the silver won by Joe Clarke on Saturday

Franklin and Clarke have more medal chances later on Sunday in the extreme slalom events.