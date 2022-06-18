Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke won gold for Great Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Britain's Joe Clarke has won a silver medal in canoe slalom at the World Cup event in Krakow, Poland.

Clarke finished 0.16 seconds behind gold medallist Vit Prindis of the Czech Republic, who recovered from illness to compete.

The 2016 Olympic champion's silver medal follows another silver in the extreme slalom last weekend in the Czech capital Prague.

The next round of the World Cup is in Ljubljana, Slovenia from 24-26 June.