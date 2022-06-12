Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Joe Clarke was the 2021 world champion

Great Britain's Joe Clarke won silver in the men's extreme kayak at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in the Czech Republic.

Germany's Stefan Hengst took gold after a decision he missed a gate was overturned.

Brazilian Pedro Goncalves won bronze in Prague, with Australia's Timothy Anderson missing out in the four-boat final.

Britain's Mallory Franklin claimed bronze in the women's extreme kayak final.

Franklin, 27, bounced back from disappointment at the World Cup after finishing fourth in the kayak final and 10th in the canoe final.

Czech Tereza Fiserova won gold and Poland's Klaudia Zwolinska came third. Fiserova, who won another gold earlier on Sunday in the canoe final, said she would be going to hospital after being hit in the face by a boat in her semi-final, suffering a cut near her eye.

"I'm OK, I am going to hospital though," she told Planet Canoe. "After I will celebrate today as I have two gold medals."