Mallory Franklin last won the European C1 title in 2019

Britain's Mallory Franklin took C1 gold at the Slalom European Championships in Slovakia.

The seven-time European champion and five-time world champion finished in one minute 53.35 seconds, with French silver medallist Marjorie Delassus 1.72 seconds behind.

Czech paddler Tereza Fiserova took bronze, finishing in 1:55.77.

An Olympic silver medallist in C1, 27-year-old Franklin had already won K1 European bronze on Saturday.