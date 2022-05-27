Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Franklin has won 11 Slalom World Championships medals

Britain's Mallory Franklin won a bronze medal in the women's K1 at the Slalom European Championships in Slovakia.

Italy's Stefanie Horn and Slovakia's Eliska Mintalova took joint gold after both finished in one minute 47.24 seconds.

Franklin, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, was 3.05secs slower in Liptovsky Mikulas.

Britain's Joe Clarke, the 2016 Olympic K1 champion, missed out on bronze in the men's race by 0.16secs.

He led the field until the final three athletes knocked him out of the medals.

Czech Jiri Prskavec won gold, Italian Giovanni de Gennaro silver and Austrian Felix Oschmautz bronze with times of 1:46.35, 1:46.67 and 1:49.45 respectively.

Franklin and compatriot Megan Hamer-Evans will compete in the women's extreme canoe slalom trial run later on Saturday.

The semi-finals and final take place on Sunday.