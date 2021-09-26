Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Mallory Franklin won the silver medal in the women's canoe slalom event at the Tokyo Olympics

Great Britain's Mallory Franklin won women's C1 silver at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Slovakia.

Franklin, 27, went off first in the final after qualifying in last place and clocked 99.34 seconds.

Only Germany's Elena Apel could go quicker with a time of 99.03secs as the Briton finished in second place.

Franklin added the silver medal to the K1 team gold she won earlier at the championships with Kimberley Woods and Fiona Pennie.