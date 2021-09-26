Canoe Slalom World Championships: GB's Mallory Franklin wins C1 silver
Last updated on .From the section Canoeing
Great Britain's Mallory Franklin won women's C1 silver at the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Slovakia.
Franklin, 27, went off first in the final after qualifying in last place and clocked 99.34 seconds.
Only Germany's Elena Apel could go quicker with a time of 99.03secs as the Briton finished in second place.
Franklin added the silver medal to the K1 team gold she won earlier at the championships with Kimberley Woods and Fiona Pennie.