Great Britain's Kimberley Woods won women's K1 bronze at the Canoe Slalom World Championships just over a week after being involved in a car accident.

The 26-year-old set a time of 97.90 seconds but was beaten by first-placed Ricarda Funk (94.80) and the winner's German compatriot Elena Apel (97.31).

Woods added the bronze to the K1 team gold she won earlier on at the championships in Slovakia.

She had the car accident with her coach Craig Morris on 15 September.

Woods was the passenger in a car that was hit side-on when she was returning to her hotel after a training session in Bratislava.

She called the experience "pretty scary" external-link and said she could not "weight bear at all on my left leg". She spent time in a wheelchair and crutches before taking part in the World Championships.

Her compatriot Fiona Pennie was fifth in the K1 in what are her 12th World Championships.