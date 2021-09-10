Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

Clarke is sixth in the men's World Cup standings

Britain's Joe Clarke took bronze in the men's kayak final at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in France.

The Czech Republic's Vit Prindis took gold with a time of 95.08 seconds.

Clarke, 28, finished with a time of 96.33, which was 0.7secs behind Slovenia's Peter Kauzer who took silver in 95.63.

The 2016 Olympic champion finished on the podium for the first time this season.

Prindis finished top of the overall standings with 263 points from the season's four races, with Clarke in sixth on 186 points.