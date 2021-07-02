Bradley Forbes-Cryans has already won team gold at the World Championships

Bradley Forbes-Cryans says the past Olympic successes of fellow Scots Campbell Walsh and David Florence have fuelled his own bid for Games glory.

The 26-year-old kayaker has been named in the Team GB canoe slalom squad heading for Tokyo this month.

Walsh won silver in 2004 and Florence did likewise in the next three.

"They have come from exactly the same place that I have come from and delivered Olympic medals, so I just think 'why not?'" he said.

Edinburgh-born Forbes-Cryans has already struck gold - as part of the British K1 team at the 2018 World Championships - and hopes to be on the podium again in Tokyo.

"Campbell Walsh, he was the first Scottish Olympic medallist within the kayak class, and I have massive respect for David Florence and his three Olympic silver medals - it has also pushed me," he said.

Forbes-Cryans took up the sport at the age of 10 but believes he is now reaping the rewards from deciding to relocate to London seven years ago.

"I went to school in Edinburgh and trained in Scotland until I was 19," he said. "That was the point where I thought I basically had to make a move.

"We don't have the strength and depth in Scottish canoeing for me to really have progressed as I did. Whereas, down south, we have the likes of David Florence, Joe Clarke, Fiona Pennie, all of the previous Olympians that have gone before me and performed really well.

"I had to make that move to stay competitive."