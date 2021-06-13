Last updated on .From the section Canoeing

David Florence will not be competing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Britain's David Florence took C1 silver at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague on Sunday.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist finished 0.24 seconds behind Czech Republic's Lukas Rohan.

Fellow Brit Adam Burgess finished ninth after receiving a 50-second penalty on gate six to prevent a podium finish.

Florence will not compete at the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, while Burgess will be one of four athletes to represent Britain in canoe slalom.

Briton Mallory Franklin, who has also been selected for the Olympics, finished fourth in the women's C1 final.

Meanwhile, Britain's Kimberley Woods and Joseph Clarke both finished fourth in the women's and men's K1 events respectively on Saturday.

Britain's Olympic canoe slalom team

Men: Bradley Forbes-Cryans (K1), Adam Burgess (C1)

Women: Mallory Franklin (C1), Kimberley Woods (K1)