Jack Eyers won the first British medal of the event with silver in Friday's men's VL3 final

Great Britain won five medals at the 2021 Canoe Sprint European Olympic Qualifier and World Cup 1 (Paralympic Qualifier) in Hungary on Saturday.

Olympic champion Liam Heath won gold in his first race for 20 months in the men's K1 200m A final.

Welsh Para-canoeist Laura Sugar took her first-ever individual gold medal in the women's KL3 final.

There were bronze medals for Dave Phillipson, Deborah Kerr and Rob Oliver.

The five-day competition in Szeged is a World Cup event, as well as acting as qualifying in some events for the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"It was really good to get back out racing. After what everyone has been through in 2020, it was just fantastic to get here and to race," said Rio 2016 gold medallist Heath, who qualified for Tokyo 2020 on the same course in 2019.

Phillipson's performance in the men's KL2 final earned Great Britain a spot in the event at the Paralympics in Tokyo later this year - their eighth qualifying place at the Games.

The English Para-canoeist, who was previously Great Britain's number one wheelchair tennis player, is looking to compete at his fourth Paralympics.

Kerr's World Cup bronze in the women's K1 200m came two days after the Scot earned an Olympic place for GB by winning the same event at the Olympic qualifier, while 2016 Paralympian Oliver took bronze in the men's KL3 final.

On Friday, Jack Eyers won his first-ever World Cup medal with silver in the men's VL3 event.