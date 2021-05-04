Hannah Craig finished 10th at the 2012 Olympics in London

Hannah Craig believes her new perspective on canoeing can boost her bid to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Armoy native, a finalist at the 2012 Games in London, will race in the K1 class at the European Championships in Italy on Thursday.

Having stepped away from the sport after missing out on Rio in 2016, Craig is hoping to clinch the final place on offer for the delayed Games.

"For me personally there is no unfinished business," she said.

"It was a really good performance from me in London, how I paddled my semi-final run was exactly how I wanted to paddle and it remains one of my best runs ever.

"Being able to do that in an Olympic context, I couldn't dream of better so I don't feel unfinished business towards the Olympics.

"You gain perspective when you step back and I think sometimes when you are in it the tunnel vision really kicks. You can become obsessed by minor details and marginal gains, and all these things, and ultimately when you step back you realise what is important to you.

"You realise that what does matter is things like self-efficacy, trusting your experience, trusting your training, trusting the process, trusting your body and all the things you have achieved.

"I think when you come back there is an opportunity to change how you approach things. Whether that changes the outcome or not remains to be seen, but you have the opportunity to change how you do it and how you approach it, and making those changes is something that was very important to me."

Craig spent last summer in France gauging if she had the appetite to attempt to reach another Olympics

Craig, who has two young sons, moved to France with her family at the end of last year to help prepare for the European Championships, which are taking place from Thursday to Sunday of this week in Ivrea.

Having finished 13th in the women's K1 race in the World Cup in Pau last November, the 38-year-old has changed the shape of her boat, which she believes has presented opportunities as well as challenges.

"Every time you change boat shape you change the challenge, because every boat shape is different and this one is drastically different to the shape I had before," she explained.

"It meant making a lot of technical adjustments. I know how to paddle but I had to relearn so many elements in order to adapt and get the most out of this boat. It has been an opportunity to take on a new challenge and I have really enjoyed that.

"I had spent a good two years in the boat I had before and knew it off by heart, this actual boat I have been in for 10 weeks after changing shape in November. It is a lot of fun.

"Let's say I would like to be further along but I am in a better place than I was in the boat I was in before. The progression is heading upwards and when you are in an upwards progression you would just like that to continue."