Hannah Craig impressed by securing a place in the K1 final in the 2012 Olympics

Hannah Craig faces a delay in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics after the European Slalom Championships were cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Armoy native, a London 2012 finalist, was set to compete for the last qualifying spot at May's event in England.

Craig must now wait for alternative arrangements to be agreed with an announcement expected next month.

The 37-year-old finished 10th for Ireland in the K1 final in London.

Lee Valley White Water Centre was scheduled to host the European Slalom Champions on 13-15 May.

Event organisers said the decision was taken "due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel restrictions and the importance of the welfare of athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators".

Meanwhile, Olympic organisers have warned "no solution will be ideal" in preparing for Tokyo 2020 after being accused of putting athletes "in danger".

The summer showpiece is set to begin on 24 July despite the relentless cancellation of sporting events as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.