Tokyo 2020: Britain select Liam Heath but leave out Joe Clarke

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Heath wins world kayak gold and secures Olympics place

Liam Heath will look to become the first British athlete to retain an Olympic canoeing title while Joe Clarke misses out on the squad for Tokyo 2020.

Heath, who claimed world gold in August, won K2 bronze at London 2012 before securing the K1 200m title at Rio 2016.

Rio 2016 K1 champion Clarke lost out to world number 16 Bradley Forbes-Cryans.

Three-time Olympic medallist David Florence also misses out.

"Being selected for a third Olympics is a huge honour. Each Games is special in its own way. I'm excited to get to Tokyo and I've no doubt it will be amazing," said Heath.

He is among five paddlers to be selected for Tokyo 2020.

The other four - Mallory Franklin (C1), Kimberley Woods (K1), Forbes-Cryans (K1) and Adam Burgess (C1) - are slalom specialists and will make their Olympic debuts.

Clarke & Florence miss out

There are no places for the 26-year-old Clarke or 37-year-old Florence.

Clarke finished the 2019 season ranked second in the world, but was edged out of a place at Tokyo 2020 under British Canoeing's first-past-the-post policy after finishing behind Forbes-Cryans at the World championships last month.

"It's been an absolute dream of mine to compete at the Olympic Games and to have that opportunity now is incredible," said World Cup silver medallist Forbes-Cryans.

Burgess - Britain's first under-23 world champion in 2015 - won an equally tight dual with Florence for the place in the men's C1 event.

Franklin, who claimed the C1 world title in 2017, and three-time world team champion Woods will be looking to become Britain's first female Olympic medallists in the sport since Helen Reeves claimed bronze at Athens 2004.

"We have gone through a very tough selection process over the last six months and we have now selected a strong team capable of delivering on the Olympic stage and contributing to the overall success of Team GB," said British Canoeing performance director Paul Ratcliffe.

"The vast international experience of Liam Heath in canoe sprint is complemented by our exciting young team of four debutants in canoe slalom, who have all shown the drive and talent under extreme pressure to secure their places on the team."