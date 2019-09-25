Canoe Slalom World Championships: Great Britain win women's K1 Team gold

The Canoe Slalom World Championships individual events begin on Thursday

Great Britain claimed World Championship gold in the women's K1 Team event for the first time in 10 years in in La Seu d'Urgell, Spain.

An experienced trio of Fiona Pennie, Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods - who took bronze in 2018 - collected just one penalty touch as they finished ahead of the Czech Republic and Russia.

After Wednesday's team events, attention now turns to securing Olympic qualification in the individual events.

"We had to nail the plan," said Pennie.

"We knew we were all capable of producing something that was world winning and we managed to do it."

Franklin added: "It was nice to all be on the same page today and fight for the same thing rather than apart. We have all paddled together for so long now and it was great to put that kind of run down."