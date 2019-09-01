Canoe Slalom World Cup: Great Britain's Etienne Chappell wins gold in Germany

Etienne Chappell also won gold at the first World Cup event of the season in London in June

Great Britain's Etienne Chappell won gold in the Men's Extreme Final at the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Germany.

The 18-year-old from Newport was quick out of the gates to win all three of his head-to-head rounds in the new event in Markkleeberg on Sunday.

The result sees Chappell add to his gold at the first World Cup event of the season on home water in June.

The World Cup Final takes place in Prague next week and doubles as the World Championships.

Chappell said: "There is nothing quite like this event, it is the best.

"The tactics depend on who I am up against but if you can get out in front from the gate it is pretty hard to lose the first place."