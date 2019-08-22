Canoe Sprint World Championships: Pita Taufatofua finishes last in his new sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: ‘Topless Tongan' has nightmare canoe debut

He is aiming to become the first athlete in the modern era to compete at three Olympics in three completely different sports.

However, Tonga's Pita Taufatofua saw the start of his canoe sprint career end in disappointment.

Having only taken up his latest sport earlier this year, the 35-year-old, who competed in taekwondo at Rio 2016 and cross country skiing at Pyeongchang 2018, finished last in his K1 200m race in Hungary.

As the competitors went to the starting blocks, a gust of wind blew Taufatofua's larger kayak out of position and he was forced to circle back to his place, which took over a minute.

He suffered a similar problem at the second attempt, but the race began regardless and he was quickly left behind.

Taufatofua, Tonga's bare-chested, oiled flagbearer at the Rio Olympics, eventually completed in the race in 58.19 seconds, some 24.22 seconds behind Serbia's race winner Strahinja Stefanovic.

"I apologies to everyone that was watching but that was my debut and the good thing is that it can only get better," Taufatofua told BBC Sport.

Taufatofua needed a top-five finish at the World Championships to qualify for the Olympics, but will have further opportunities at the 2020 Oceanic qualifier and the World Cup II event in Germany early next year.