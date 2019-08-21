Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships: Charlotte Henshaw wins gold in Hungary

Henshaw is the reigning KL2 200m world champion

Charlotte Henshaw secured Britain's first medal of the 2019 Canoe Sprint and Para-canoe World Championships with VL3 gold in Hungary.

Henshaw, who won Paralympic swimming medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016 before switching sports, finished in a new world lead time of 56.82 seconds.

"This is just a brilliant start to the week," she told BBC Sport.

Russia's Larisa Volik (57.84) and Nataliia Lagutenko of Ukraine were second and third respectively.

Henshaw, 32, also reached Friday's KL2 final along with team-mate and reigning Paralympic champion Emma Wiggs.

Para-canoeing made its Paralympic debut at Rio 2016 with British athletes winning medals in five of the six categories.

There will be nine events in an expanded programme at Tokyo 2020 although that will not include the VL3 category, which is for athletes with full function of their arms and trunk, and partial function in the legs.

"The reason I'm racing in it is to try and raise the profile of the event so it'll be considered for future Games," she said.

"The kayak (KL2) is the priority this week as there's a place at the Tokyo Paralympics at stake, but it was great to start the event like this."

KL3 rivals Hope Gordon and Laura Sugar both bypassed the semi-finals of their 200m event by securing convincing wins in their respective heats.

Olympic champion Liam Health also eased through the K1 200m preliminary round to book himself a place in Thursday's semi-finals, with Jess Walker progressing in the women's K1 200m event.