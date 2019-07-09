Rachel Cawthorn: Two-time Olympian retires from competitive canoeing

Cawthorn competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics in the K1 500m and K4 500m

Two-time Olympian Rachel Cawthorn has retired from competitive canoeing.

The ex-European champion, 30, was the first British woman to medal at the European and World Championships.

She won bronze at both events in 2010 in the Olympic distance K1 500m, as well as European gold in the K1 1000m.

"There is no way I would've been able to have this experience without National Lottery funding," she said. "It allowed me to train full-time for years, which has been a privilege."

Cawthorn most recently medalled in 2017, winning bronze in the K1 1000m at the World and European Championships, and ends her competitive career with 19 international medals.

"I really hope to stay in the sport and I'd love to be able to share the experience and knowledge I've been able to pick up over the years," she added.